GZ6G Technologies Appoints Wendy Ramirez as Vice President of Human Resources

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Wendy Ramirez as Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Ramirez will oversee the company's Human Resources department and report directly to GZ6G Technologies CEO and President Coleman Smith.



Ms. Ramirez joins GZ6G Technologies with more than 20 years of Human Resources experience and will help manage all recruitment, sourcing, training and organizational development as well be a sponsor and advocate for all GZ6G Technologies' employees.

"Wendy brings extensive experience and a reputation for recruiting the best and most qualified employees," said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. "As GZ6G Technologies continues to grow, Wendy will play a pivotal role in creating a qualified team that will better serve our clients."

Before GZ6G Technologies, Ms. Ramirez led DSD Companies, a leading worldwide freight and transportation company, as Executive Vice President from 2017 – 2018 and as the Director of Human Resources and Compliance from 2007 - 2015. She left DSD Companies for a year to become the Director of Human Resources and Compliance for the cosmetics brand, Morphe from 2016 - 2017.

Ms. Ramirez joins GZ6G Technologies as the company is pursuing new growth opportunities, including the creation of VenuTrax, a state-of-the-art analytics, and monetization platform that will give venues the ability to communicate with customers using data analytics and artificial intelligence.

A Human Resource Management graduate of California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ms. Ramirez also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Mount St. Mary's University.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra Media, a majority owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Green Zebra IT Managed Services: providing hardware and software solutions. Green Zebra Smart Software: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor's Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech



MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

(702) 501-9711

arlene.b@brandltd.com



