Mineworx Announces Addition Of New Director

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that Curtis Sparrow has been appointed as a director of the Corporation.



CEO Greg Pendura commented that, "Curtis brings great depth to our board and will be an active contributor as we approach the commercialization of our catalytic converter technology. Curtis has also played important roles in the development of international resource projects, which will be of great benefit to Mineworx as the company pursues potential mining opportunities including the Cehegin iron ore asset in Spain."

In addition to holding an MBA (Finance) and a number of management program certificates, Mr. Sparrow is a Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and also brings to Mineworx, significant financial and public company experience:

Since 1983, a Management Consultant providing guidance to small and mid sized companies ranging in sectors from petrochemicals, mining, plastics manufacturing, environmental projects, pulp & paper and gambling.

Director, BioNeutra Global Corporation (BGA: TSX.V).

Director & President, Northern Alberta Oil Ltd.

Director and CFO, Deep Well Oil & Gas Ltd.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

