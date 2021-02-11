Market Overview

Mineworx Announces Addition Of New Director

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2021 5:30am   Comments
SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that Curtis Sparrow has been appointed as a director of the Corporation.

CEO Greg Pendura commented that, "Curtis brings great depth to our board and will be an active contributor as we approach the commercialization of our catalytic converter technology. Curtis has also played important roles in the development of international resource projects, which will be of great benefit to Mineworx as the company pursues potential mining opportunities including the Cehegin iron ore asset in Spain."

In addition to holding an MBA (Finance) and a number of management program certificates, Mr. Sparrow is a Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and also brings to Mineworx, significant financial and public company experience:

  • Since 1983, a Management Consultant providing guidance to small and mid sized companies ranging in sectors from petrochemicals, mining, plastics manufacturing, environmental projects, pulp & paper and gambling. 
  • Director, BioNeutra Global Corporation (BGA: TSX.V).
  • Director & President, Northern Alberta Oil Ltd. 
  • Director and CFO, Deep Well Oil & Gas Ltd.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura   Dave Burwell
President and CEO   Vice President
‎780-800-0726‎   The Howard Group
Greg@mineworx.net    403-410-7907
    dave@howardgroupinc.com 


