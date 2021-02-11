Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Reach 456.68 Billion by 2026; Driven by Increasing Number of Water treatment R&D Facilities, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water and wastewater treatment market size is projected to reach USD 456.68 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for water treatment facilities across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 265.30 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Water and wastewater treatment is carried out before being used for commercial and domestic purposes. The growing demand for fresh water, coupled with the low availability of naturally available drinking water has created a subsequent demand fort this process. The increasing investment in the R&D of this process will bode well for the market in the coming years. The constantly increasing global population has created a subsequent demand for water and wastewater treatment across the world. The increasing water shortages have contributed to the growing demand for wastewater treatment. Recent technological advancements will open up a huge potential for companies operating in the water and wastewater treatment industry in the forthcoming years.





List of leading companies that are currently operating in the water & wastewater treatment market include;

Acciona

Pt. Amrita Enviro Energi

Hydro International

Orenco Systems

ASIO, spol. s r.o.

Aquatech International LLC

Trojan Technologies

BioMicrobics Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Kemira

SUEZ worldwide

Xylem

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

3M

Pentair plc.

Ecolab

United Utilities Group PLC

American Water

Other Key Players





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-102632





Growing Wastewater Treatment Plants Across the World Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants has made a huge impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In January 2020, Kurita Water Industries announced the launch of a new wastewater R&D facility.

The company unveiled the new R&D base in Japan and claims that it will be completing the construction of the plant by 2022. This R&D base will not just help the company grow, but will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. A few other factors have influenced the growth of the market and the same have been discussed in detail, in the report.





North America Dominates the Global Market Driven by Increasing Water Treatment R&D Facilities

The report analyses the ongoing water and wastewater treatment market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently dominates the global market owing to the presence of several water and wastewater R&D facilities across this region.

As of 2018, the water & wastewater treatment market in North America was worth USD 104.53 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by massive investments by countries such as China, India, and Japan.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Segment

Chemicals pH Conditioners Coagulants & Flocculants Disinfectants & Biocidal Products Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors Antifoam Chemicals Others Equipment Biological Filtration Sludge Treatment Disinfection Demineralization Others Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Municipal Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Key Industry Development:

January 2020: Xylem announced the launch of a new multi-dimensional center for water, wastewater and energy technologies. This centre will be based at their regional headquarters based in Singapore.





