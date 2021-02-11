Flavors and Fragrance Market Share to Register 5% CAGR, to Reach USD 26 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Flavors and Fragrance Market by Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Flavors and Fragrances), By End-users (Dairy Products, Beverages, Savory & Snacks, Confectionery, and Bakery), and By Region – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026".

"According to the research study, the global Flavors And Fragrance Market was estimated at USD 19 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26 Billion by 2026. The global Flavors And Fragrance Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026".

Flavors and fragrances are consumed for adding essence and taste to the end product. The fragrance and flavors are used in end-user applications such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, home care products, and other consumer goods.

Global Flavors and Fragrance Market Growing On The Back Of Burgeoning Demand From The Food And Beverages Industry, Rising Disposable Incomes And Online Sales, The Rising Consumption In The Personal Care And Pharmaceutical Industry, Growing Urbanization, Rising Retail Sales And Growing Economic Condition In Developing Regions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

The flavors and fragrance market consists of global players with a presence across major economies. The market has witnessed expansion strategies being followed by the major players to increase the global presence in the rising competitive environment. The end-user industries are experiencing a rise in the global consumer demand for a variety of aroma and tastes across soaps, processed food, oral products, personal care products, and natural products. The developing conditions in the flavors and fragrance market have brought a shift in the competitive environment wherein companies are actively engaged in developing new flavors and fragrances for catering to the end-user demand.

Natural flavors are gaining significant importance in the flavors and fragrance market as the end user are anticipating a surge in consumption of products with natural ingredients in the growing health-conscious population across the globe. The stringent regulation associated with the flavors and fragrance market has propelled the market players for developing and promoting natural products with reduced chemical or synthetic content.

Top Market Players:

Aromatech SAS

Givaudan SA

MANE

Symrise AG

Firmenich SA

Robertet

Sensient

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

T.HASEGAWA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Frutarom

Bedoukian Research Inc.

During the upcoming years, the burgeoning demand from the food and beverage industry in flavored and processed food coupled with rising disposable incomes and online sales is the major factor propelling the market growth. The demand is further propelled by the rising consumption in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry. The growing dietary supplements and nutraceuticals market is expected to provide an incremental opportunity for future market growth of the industry. The rising demand for natural flavors and fragrances coupled with a higher adoption rate among the health-conscious segment of the population is anticipated to provide a bright prospectus for future market growth. The growing urbanization, rising retail sales, and growing economic condition in the Asia Pacific region are also anticipated to propel the global flavors and fragrance market revenue.

Based on product type, the worldwide Flavors and Fragrance market can be segmented into Natural and Synthetic, with the natural flavor and fragrance ingredients are anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period which is led by consumer preference for healthier and safe products. In terms of category, the global Flavors and Fragrance market can be segmented into flavors and fragrances where the food and beverage industry is anticipated to generate significant demand for the flavors in the foreseeable future.

The rising consumption of functional beverages and fruit mix is projected to further propel the market for the flavors. In terms of end-user, the global Flavors and Fragrance market can be segmented into Beverage, Savory & Snacks, Bakery, Dairy Products, Confectionery, Consumer Products, and Others. On the basis of sales channels, the market can be bifurcated into Online Sales and Offline Sales.

Our research analysts have used reliable market research tools to provide complete details about the Global Flavor and Fragrance market. The trusted methodologies have helped the analysts provide the Global Flavor and Fragrance market size value in terms of USD Million. The report provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 and forecasts from 2019 to 2025. The research report gives a complete knowledge about the Global Flavor and Fragrance market statistics and dynamics on a global and regional level. The report provides the emerging trends, challenges & opportunities, competitive players, and valuation of the global flavor and fragrance market.

The trusted methodologies and intense study performed by the analysts help in systematically presenting the trends and challenges of the market. Our research report presents all the important data regarding market players, regional segmentation, market hindrances, strategic alliances, business models, and market shares. The report offers vital aspects including mergers, acquisitions, new launches, and new avenues that will help the market flourish in the forecast period. The market-oriented and commercial research study involves extensive use of Porter's Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis to identify all the microscopic and megascopic factors that have a direct or indirect impact on the Global Flavors and Fragrance market.

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period with a major contribution from India and China. The geographical segmentation covers North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa in the global Flavors and Fragrance market.

Browse the full "Flavors And Fragrance Market By Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Flavors and Fragrances), By End-users (Dairy Products, Beverages, Savory & Snacks, Confectionery, and Bakery) and By Region – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-flavors-and-fragrance-market-by-product-type

What are Flavors and Fragrance?

What are the key factors driving Flavors and Fragrance Market expansion?

What will be the value of the Flavors and Fragrance Market during 2020- 2026?

The Global Flavors and Fragrance market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 26 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5% between 2020 and 2026.

Which region will make notable contributions towards global Flavors and Fragrance Market revenue?

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period with a major contribution from India and China. The region is also projected to contribute to the largest revenue in the global market.

