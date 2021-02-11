Bioventus Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The Company's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "BVS", and the offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from Bioventus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $104.0 million (or $119.6 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full).

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

