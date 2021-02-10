Hooker Furnishings Promotes Anne Smith and Mike Harris

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings has announced the promotions of Anne Smith to Chief Administrative Officer and President-Domestic Upholstery; and Mike Harris to President-Hooker Casegoods, both reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Hoff.



Smith will continue in her role of Chief Administrative Officer and continues to oversee all corporate human resources, customer care for Hooker Legacy divisions, and the H Contract division. Additionally, as President of Domestic Upholstery, Smith is responsible for Sam Moore, Bradington-Young, and Shenandoah Furniture. Smith joined Hooker Furnishings in 2008 and has held multiple HR and Administrative Management positions within the company.

Harris has been promoted to President of Hooker Casegoods and Upholstery. Harris has been with Hooker Furnishings for almost three years, and previously held the role of VP of Sales for Hooker Casegoods and Upholstery.

"Anne and Mike are both well respected proven leaders within our company as well as the industry," Hoff said. "The experience and leadership they bring will serve as a strong foundation in each of their expanded roles."

Based in Martinsville, Va., Hooker Furniture Corporation is ranked among the nation's largest publicly traded furniture sources and encompasses twelve discrete operating businesses. These brands include: Hooker Furniture, Hooker Upholstery, Bradington-Young, Sam Moore Furniture, Shenandoah Furniture, H Contract, Accentrics Home, Pulaski Furniture, Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Prime Resource International, Samuel Lawrence Hospitality and HMIdea. Hooker Furnishings's corporate offices and upholstery manufacturing facilities are located in Virginia and North Carolina, with showrooms in High Point, N.C. and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Hooker Furnishings operates distribution centers in the United States, China, and Vietnam. The company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HOFT.

