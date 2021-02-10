OWINGS MILLS, MD, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With mass-market appeal, heavy doses of style, performance, and heritage, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has taken the electric vehicle herd by storm and is MotorWeek's 2021 Drivers' Choice Award winner for "Best of the Year."

"By invoking the vaunted "Mustang" and "Mach" names, Ford has given electric vehicles mass-market cache – and did it first," said MotorWeek Host and Creator, John Davis. "Mustang is one of the world's most widely known nameplates. Ford took an electric vehicle to the next level by giving it that Mustang DNA with elements of style and performance that echo the classic appeal of the Mustang coupe."

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the "best total package of an electric vehicle that anyone has designed to date," said Davis. "Its overall tech, comfort, interior styling, ergonomic appeal, and drivability all got it to the No. 1 "Best of the Year" spot in MotorWeek's 2021 Drivers' Choice Awards."

The large center screen, Davis notes, while not the first of its kind, is one an average person can use without being confused or overwhelmed. The interior is modern luxury from start to finish, with the creature comforts, ergonomics, and technology that the majority of car buyers seek, plus a 300-mile range, collectively adds to Mach-E's appeal.

The 2021 Drivers' Choice Award winners are featured on Motorweek.org, and will appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4023) airing on public television stations beginning February 13 and on cable's MotorTrend Network beginning February 23.

The MotorWeek editorial staff evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles every year. Winners are chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

The full slate of awards announced by MotorWeek, now in its 40th season as TV's and digital media's original automotive magazine series, reflects the enthusiasm Americans continue to have for cars, even throughout a pandemic. While COVID-19 changed the way consumers shop in general, the car industry rose to the occasion – and so did consumers.

In early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, auto sales dropped off by almost 80 percent with dire warnings of what was to come. Isolations and quarantines at various times nationwide meant families spent more time together, including in the car, if just to take a drive and get out of the house. But the market proved far more resistant than experts predicted, as SUVs and trucks continued their growing appeal, and by the end of the year sales were down by only 14 percent.

Consumers embraced alternative ownership options in car buying as the industry's comeback reflected entrepreneurial approaches, all while protecting workers. Dealers reached out online to make the process as hands-free as possible – including appointments for test drives and expanded home delivery. Prior to the pandemic, the smallest SUVs and trucks were the on-trend, but as the pandemic lingered the trend shifted to midsize and larger SUVs – indicating the need to fit a full family for those much-needed excursions.

While the Drivers' Choice Awards are annually announced with great fanfare at the Chicago Auto Show, the largest consumer-driven auto show in North America, this year, like many other major events, the one million square feet of McCormick Place convention space is on pause until later this year. MotorWeek salutes its colleagues at the Chicago Auto Show and looks forward to returning next year to announce the 2022 Drivers' Choice Award winners.

MotorWeek and the 2021 Drivers' Choice Awards are nationally sponsored by RockAuto.

2021 Drivers' Choice Award Winners:

Best Small Car Mazda3*

Best Family Sedan Kia K5

Best Luxury Sedan Acura TLX

Best Sport Sedan Mercedes-AMG CLA35

Best Sport Coupe Toyota GR Supra*

Best Performance Car Porsche 718

Best Small Utility Ford Bronco Sport

Best Midsize Utility Land Rover Defender

Best Large Utility Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban

Best Luxury Utility Mercedes-Benz GLE*

Best Midsize Truck Honda Ridgeline

Best Fullsize Truck Ford F-150

Best Eco-Friendly Ford Mustang Mach-E

Best Dream Machines Bentley Flying Spur

Aston Martin DBX

Porsche 911 Turbo

*Denotes Repeat Winner from 2020

MotorWeek is television's longest-running and most-respected automotive series. Debuting in 1981, MotorWeek launched a new television genre by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news. Produced by Maryland Public Television, the award-winning series is now in its 40th season. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a reliable and trusted source of automotive news on television and on the web.

Distributed nationwide and overseas by Maryland Public Television, MotorWeek airs on 92 percent of PBS broadcast stations and can also be seen on cable's MotorTrend Network. MotorWeek programs are accessible via the PBS Living channel on Prime video, part of Amazon's streaming subscription service. Program excerpts are available to viewers on the program's website motorweek.org, and on its YouTube Channel, youtube.com/Motorweek. Fans can like MotorWeek on Facebook and also follow the series on Instagram and Twitter.

Attachments





Tom Williams Maryland Public Television 4102053677 tomwilliams@mpt.org Lisa A. Shenkle 4102275899 lshenkle@att.net