Conifer Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for February 24, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q4 2020 Financial Results Webcast or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.



Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings' audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 12, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer utilizes a variety of distribution channels, but largely markets through independent agents. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ:CNFR), and additional information is available on the Company's website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com



