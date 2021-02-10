Megaputer Announced Free Insurance Analytics Webinar Series

Megaputer will be holding free weekly webinars as part of a series that will highlight innovative applications of data and text analytics for insurance business challenges.



BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This series of live webinars will discuss and demonstrate data analysis applications for insurance companies starting today February 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST. Attendees will learn how innovative technology is being used to solve difficult tasks encountered by health and property & casualty insurance organizations. The series consists of 8 free webinars presented by Megaputer's Data Analysis Consultants and Project Leads.

Each webinar ranges between 30 to 60 minutes, with most allotting time for a live demonstration of the software solution being described. Brian Howard, Sales & Marketing Manager at Megaputer, commented, "It is really not enough for webinars to only offer a theoretical discussion or provide static examples. Attendees need to see the real thing to really achieve their learning objectives. That's exactly what Megaputer is offering though this series." The Insurance Analytics series highlights data science solutions that address many of the big challenges encountered by leading insurance companies today, including:

Applying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for insurance tasks

Employing natural language understanding (NLU) to automate information extraction

Using AI and natural language processing (NLP) to manage customer communications

Predicting subrogation opportunities

Leveraging the analytical insights gained from public data sources

Monitoring your brand through web intelligence and social media analytics

Detecting emerging issues and anomalies in warranty claims and repair notes



Speakers will also present recent successful applications of advanced text analysis that are currently in production by industry-leading US companies. The Insurance Analytics webinar series will produce one webinar each Wednesday until April 2021.

For more information and to register for any of the webinars, visit https://www.megaputer.com/events/webinars.

About Megaputer

Megaputer Intelligence ( www.megaputer.com ) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.





For more information: marketing@megaputer.com (812) 330-0110 www.megaputer.com