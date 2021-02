Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Ninth Consecutive Year

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The increase in the dividend from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company's quarterly dividend.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439