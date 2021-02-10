EmergeVest appoints Sam Clothier as Investor Relations Director

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-headquartered, growth-oriented private equity investment group with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics-technology company and the largest private logistics company in the UK, has announced the appointment of Sam Clothier as Investor Relations Director.



With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest's current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $1 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe. EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology and financial services.

In his role as Investor Relations Director for EmergeVest, Sam leads investor relations and client services activities. Prior to joining EmergeVest, Sam was Director of Investor Relations at TransAsia Private Capital, an Asia focused private debt firm. Prior to TransAsia, he was a Director at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), a UK FTSE100 listed investment manager, where he spent 10 years after joining on the graduate program in the UK in 2009 and subsequently relocating to Hong Kong in 2014.

He began his career at J.P. Morgan (UK) in the Futures and Options trading business having graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a BA (Hons) in Business Administration & Management and Hospitality Management. Sam holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has been a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) charter-holder since 2014.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest, said: "Sam's experience of raising capital and servicing institutional clients globally across a range of asset classes will be invaluable as we continue to expand our investor base and execute our investment strategies, build great businesses and grow value for our partners. He has been known to EmergeVest for several years now and has immersed himself into the firm seamlessly."

Sam Clothier, Investor Relations Director of EmergeVest, said: "I am delighted to be joining EmergeVest. Heath has built an extremely dynamic business which is growing rapidly and I am very glad to be part of its future."

Notes for editors

About EmergeVest:

Formed in 2013, EmergeVest is a global investment firm that seeks to build great businesses, provide innovative capital solutions and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders. With $500 million in assets under management and working in partnership with excellent management teams, EmergeVest invests across the capital structure at the intersection of supply chain, technology and financial services. EmergeVest provides ambitious management teams and founders with access to global institutional capital and expertise through a personal relationship with its team. EmergeVest is passionate about responsible investment in the secure movement of goods, data and funds across the globe.

Acting as founders and hands-on operators, EmergeVest created EV Cargo in 2018, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth. Now a global leader, EV Cargo is driving the transformation of logistics into a technology industry, underpinned by its values of growth, innovation and sustainability.





