Global Bottled Water Market Share Expected to Grow USD 400 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Bottled Water Market By Type (Still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavoured bottled water, and Functional bottled water) and By End-Use (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

"According to the research study, the global Bottled Water Market was estimated at USD 230 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 400 Billion by 2026. The global Bottled Water Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2026".

The bottled water industry is growing steadily. The industry under review is well known and develops at a reasonable rate. The risk of disease due to drinking polluted tap water, preference for consumers for clean drinking water, and easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water can be attributed to this. However, market growth prospects can be achieved by the introduction of environmentally friendly packaging and aromatic water with regulated components. The bottled water market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as shifts in customer life become readier to save time from the most convenient water and food sources. Nonetheless, strict regulations on the authorization of bottled water and tap water quality at a lower price are important variables hindering the growth of the industry. The most popular source of water is bottled water because it can be easily transported in many convenient packets. These bottles of water are useful on the go. These are also easy to access in the supermarket and departmental shops to support the development of the water bottling industry. However, the stringent government rules regarding the use of plastic bottles might hinder the market's growth over the forecast period.

As of 2019, the still bottled water segment was accounted for USD 177 billion. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, providing more than 75% of the overall demand for the global bottled water industry. This growth is primarily owed to the huge consumer base of this segment. Based on the end-use segment, packaging held the majority of shares in 2019, primarily attributable to the huge presence of the beverage and drinks industry across the globe.

Top Market Players:

Nestlé S.A.

Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Global Beverages

Pepsi Co Inc

RHODIUS Mineral Springs and Beverages GmbH & Co. KG

Gerolsteiner

Danone Waters of America Inc.

Bisleri Ltd.

Spring of Nongfu

Coca-Cola

The demand for bottled water market size is projected at USD 230 billion in 2019 and is expected to record an 8 percent CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Governments that limit the use of plastics in tandem with increasing public awareness of the negative effects of plastic waste are among the key factors that drive demand growth. In addition, increased use of bottled water in packaging and agriculture is expected to complement the growth of the segment.

In addition to raising awareness of the rising water consumption in rich regions around the world, the bottled water sector is gaining momentum from the increasing popularity of carbonated water. Companies working on the bottled water market and ensuring proper recycling are developing environmentally friendly packaging materials. Mushrooming of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also increases the demand for big bottled water. On the other hand, the environmental impact of plastic bottles and the strict environmental legislation are some of the restrictions that prohibit the bottled water industry from developing at a higher level.

The Bottled Water market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Bottled Water industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Bottled Water market is segmented based on Type and End-Use. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavored bottled water, and Functional bottled water. In terms of End-Use segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture.

Based on the region, North America held dominated the global market in 2019; this region was accounted for nearly USD $42 billion. The North American region is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for packaged drinks in this region.

Browse the full "Bottled Water Market By Type (Still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavored bottled water, and Functional bottled water) and By End-Use (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/bottled-water-market-by-type-still-bottled-water-713

This report segments the Bottled Water market as follows:

Global Bottled Water Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Still bottled water

Carbonated bottled water

Flavored bottled water

Functional bottled water

Global Bottled Water Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Packaging

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Bottled Water market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 8%.

It was established through primary research that the Bottled Watermarked was valued at around USD 230 Billion in 2019.

After secondary research, we performed face to face interviews to validate our data. The insights interviewee's declared that Still bottled water is the most used type for the global Bottled Water market.

On the basis of the type, Still bottled water dominated the global Bottled Water market in 2019. It accounted for around 75% share of the total market in 2019.

The Packaging segment, on the basis of end-use segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 60% share, in 2019.

