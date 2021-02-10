New book helps one uncover the true meaning of life and learn to step out with confidence and a brand new outlook

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "I am a creator; you are a creator too. We all create our own destinies. Since I am a professional songwriter, mostly a lyricist, I can create stories rather easily. However, the stories in this book are not made up. Adventures, details, hacks, and information are derived from my own life experiences," Frieda People states.

In "Essential Outtakes: Spin Life's Sequence of Events Your Way with Time-tested Results" (published by Balboa Press), People reveals how to meet challenges by redefining and transforming intentions into successful paths. In this book, she invites readers to unpack what plagues them with her under-the-radar techniques, learn how to think outside of the proverbial box and see life with new vision. People's "If I can do it, you can do it" attitude will inspire readers to get up and take action to improve all facets of their life. Here, they will tap into her tidbits, tools and stories on how she came to equate living a good life with complete self-awareness.

"My book exemplifies who I am. I believe there are many points of view one can look at when assessing self-awareness. Why am I telling you this? I want to bring to your attention that life is not one-dimensional and that there are facets and elements in life that intertwine. There are new spins on old ways of thinking. Better results come with more options and greater understanding in how to create success," People says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, People answers, "I believe that what I can share will resonate with you by igniting your intuition and illuminating your pathway to further personal development. If I can enable you to realize how magnificent and powerful you really are, I will surely feel I am making progress as a human being too. When we learn to nurture our inner selves on a deeper level, the goodness and bounties of life imagined becomes a reality." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/810676-essential-outtakes

"Essential Outtakes: Spin Life's Sequence of Events Your Way with Time-tested Results"

By Frieda People

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982260378

Softcover | 6 x #9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982260354

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982260361

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Frieda People is the consummate over-achiever. So much so, that she conquered her difficult and abusive childhood. Her journey into overcoming adversities continues to renew her. She views peril and dilemma as opportunity to grow and become stronger. It is her mission to help people create righteousness in their lives. As she worked on the jigsaw puzzle of life, she learned a lot about people, injustice, pain and the absence of love. She blamed no one for anything and she thrives on the notion that any question or problem can be answered and solved in time. It may be quite uncomfortable to go through the work, but no matter what, if you do it, you come out with freedom on the other side. Most of all, never underestimate the power of forgiveness. She learned through the years that being able to forgive is a sterling example in how to move forward and achieve results. She believes in a holistic, stylized way of living and self-healing. She is a dynamic speaker, coach and consultant in the Los Angeles area.

