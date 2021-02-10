Keith Weber recalls a lifetime of being an entrepreneur and living life to the fullest in New Zealand and Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Keith Weber is a larger than life man with tongue-in-cheek humor. He's a ‘mate' to many people in New Zealand and Australia, always easy with a laugh and a yarn over a beer... and a good loyal bloke when you need advice or a listening ear. He has a distinctive smile and glint in his eye - like you're not sure what he's going to come out with - it will be something profound/surprising," David Jones, one of Weber's mates states.

In "What a Life: Love Life, Laugh, and Live Longer" (published by Balboa Press AU), Weber recalls a lifetime of being an entrepreneur and living life to the fullest during his 45 years in New Zealand and now 40 years in Australia. He grew up with his uncle and aunt, but he loved them as though they were his parents. When his mother remarried, he was told he could go live with her and his stepfather, but he decided to stay put.

Weber enjoyed being a Boy Scout, went to Sunday school, loved Rugby Union and observed with interest the happenings surrounding World War II. But growing up, he also made some wrong choices and faced some hard times. As he got older and entered the workforce, he learned that truth of sayings such as, "God works in mysterious ways" and "Tough Times Never Last -But Tough People Do!" In sharing his experiences, he provides lessons for those who want to start their own business, travel and meantime, enjoy life.

"This book has many true short stories including treachery, family breakdowns, business losses and ultimate success. It will appeal to all those who have lived their lives to the full, as well as young people who are likely to face some of the pitfalls and the solutions when problems arise," Weber says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Weber answers, "Accept life, love life, and live life long, laugh lots and be happy. Life has its ups and downs and challenges. It's up to you to accept them and be able to say, what I have done I have done well. You have lived it loyally and honestly. For me, all that is left to say is, what a life!" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/812172-what-a-life

"What a Life: Love Life, Laugh, and Live Longer"

By Keith Weber

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 558 pages | ISBN 9781504321921

E-Book | 558 pages | ISBN 9781504322027

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Keith Weber lived in New Zealand for 45 years and now in Australia for 40 years. An entrepreneur who rearranged World Rugby Union Rules enabling it to become a professional sport .He is first and foremost a salesman. During his career, he graduated from being a floor sweeper to being a section manager and buyer for Woolworths, life insurance sales manager and has owned his group touring and event company. He is married with four children.

