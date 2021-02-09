US Capital Global Securities Launches $7MM Preferred Stock Offering for Dianomi Therapeutics, Inc.

San Francisco, California, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $7 million in Dianomi Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dianomi"). Dianomi is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation treatments targeting autoimmune diseases.

Dianomi's proprietary technology, the Mineral Coated Microparticle ("MCM"), is designed to protect and sustainably release drugs, which improves drug efficacy and ultimately leads to a superior patient experience. Dianomi's initial clinical candidates utilize FDA-approved biologics, providing both regulatory and commercialization advantages in this key growth area of the healthcare industry.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

"We are excited to be launching this preferred stock offering in partnership with US Capital Global Securities," said Barry Kurokawa, CEO and Co-Founder of Dianomi. "Traditional ‘gold-standard' drug delivery systems can have burdensome dosing requirements and efficacy limitations, especially with biologics. We aim to overcome these limitations with our MCM technology, which is capable of releasing tailored quantities of active drug molecules without impacting their therapeutic function."

"Our focus on increased drug stability and function through our MCM technology, which is designed to mimic the natural properties of mineralized tissues, such as bones and teeth, is initially being targeted at autoimmune diseases. However, we are planning to expand the MCM into other treatment areas through our strategic biotech and pharmaceutical partnerships."

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, added: "Dianomi is a standout biopharmaceutical firm that successfully secured early strategic backing from public company Ligand Pharmaceuticals. We are proud to be supporting this innovative firm with its $7 million preferred stock offering. With the additional financing, Dianomi plans to complete Phase 1 in human clinical trials for acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. If you are interested in Dianomi, the opportunity to participate in this preferred stock offering is now open to eligible investors."



About Dianomi Therapeutics

Dianomi Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on optimizing the therapeutic profile of biologics, small molecules, and nucleic acids to improve patient dosing, safety and efficacy. The company is advancing a pipeline of next-generation treatments for respiratory inflammation, rheumatological disease states, and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary Mineral Coated Microparticle (MCM) technology mimics the ability of human bones and teeth to provide greatly improved, sustained delivery of active biologics and other molecules. For more information on the company, please visit www.dianomitx.com.



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Lisa Terk, Investment Officer, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1039.

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com