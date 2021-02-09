National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Announces an Officer Safety and Wellness Product Showcase

WASHINGTON, DC, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum announces a new endeavor for 2021: a virtual showcase of products and services designed to keep law enforcement safe on duty.

Launching at the start of 2021 National Police Week, the five-week-long product showcase will provide an opportunity to companies that provide officer safety and wellness products and services to demonstrate their wares. By sharing details on how their products improve or save lives through photos, videos, text, or audio, law enforcement agencies will learn of the latest technologies available. Vendors who offer services can provide testimonies, share benefit statements, and illustrate their expertise in helping to reduce the danger for officers working hard to protect and serve their communities.

The 2021 Officer Safety and Wellness Product Showcase is available only to vendors whose main line of products/services are designed to serve law enforcement officers in their work. The Product Showcase will provide unprecedented access to a broad audience most concerned about officer safety. As a result of their mission to honor fallen officers, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum has a very large extended audience of police agency heads, law enforcement colleagues, as well as extended family and supporters who want nothing more than their officers, colleagues and loved ones stay safe and well.

"We are excited to showcase the latest technologies, services, and equipment in officer safety and amplify that showcase throughout the nation," shared Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "Keeping officers safe is tantamount to everything we stand for, and these vendors are the creators and innovators that can help make that happen," she added.

"Our Destination Zero initiative is focused on the health and welfare of active law enforcement for years, and this Product Showcase is a shining example of how to take safety from theory to reality," said John Matthews, Executive Director for Law Enforcement Initiatives for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "Sharing technology, services and equipment that keeps officers safe and healthy will help Destination Zero realize the ultimate goal of zero officer fatalities. Safer law enforcement means safer communities."

More information about the Product Showcase can be found here: https://nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week/2021-product-showcase

Companies interested in exhibiting should contact Mary Petto, Senior Director of Corporate Relations, at mpetto@nleomf.org or 202-737-7130

Mary Petto National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 202-737-7130 mpetto@nleomf.org