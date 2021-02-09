GREATER GOOD CHARITIES RAISES OVER $186,000 FOR URGENTLY NEEDED PET FOOD AFTER SUCCESSFUL SHELTER BOWL CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING $50K MATCH FROM PURINA

Seattle, Wash., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit benefiting people, pets and the planet, raised over $186,000 in cash donations from pet lovers across the U.S. during the 6th Annual Shelter Bowl to help deliver much needed food to America's shelter pets. As part of its ongoing support of shelter pets, Purina generously matched donations to provide an additional $50,000 donation of its nutritious, science-backed pet food, bringing the total Shelter Bowl impact to more than 3.7 million meals for shelter pets across the U.S. most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pet food is typically the largest expense of any animal shelter, and the coronavirus pandemic has only created more economic hardships," said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. "This year's Shelter Bowl donation will go to those shelters hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic to help free up cash resources that in return can be used for services like veterinary care."

This donation of 3.7 Million pet meals is distributed through Greater Good Charities' Rescue Bank, the world's largest charitable pet food distribution program. Each year, during the Shelter Bowl, Purina matches cash donations in support of the program from the public by donating an equal value of up to $50,000 worth of its healthy, nutritious, science-backed pet food.

"Supporting shelter pets and the organizations who lovingly care for them while they await adoption is part of our DNA," said Cat Small, Pet Welfare Program Lead at Purina. "We are humbled by the generosity of fellow pet lovers who joined us in supporting this amazing fundraising event and thankful to Greater Good Charities for their continued work to support the shelter community."

For the past 6 years, Greater Good Charities has joined forces with Purina for the annual Shelter Bowl to raise donations that are distributed as food grants to animal shelters nationwide. To date, the Shelter Bowl has provided more than 13.7 million meals for shelter dogs and cats.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $19 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.





