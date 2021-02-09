Square 1 Flex - THE FUTURE OF NASCAR AND CONTACTLESS

Atlanta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Zamora will be looking to capture the checkered flag in the ARCA Menards Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on February 13th at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Driving the No. 30 SQ1 Ford Fusion from Rette Jones Racing, Zamora will hit speeds exceeding 180 mph on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

SQ1 with BZR puts the pedal to the metal in its efforts to become the official wearable and fan engagement partner for NASCAR. SQ1 leverages a wearable wristband with a state-of-the-art certified embedded secure element (eSE) for secure NFC payment in conjunction with dual interface companion card (DIC), and mobile phone pay token. In partnership with Visa, the world's leader in digital payments, the wearables provide a quicker and more seamless payment experience for consumers anywhere in the world where Visa is accepted. This commitment by SQ1 will allow NASCAR an opportunity to lead in the modernization of contactless events and transactions.

SQ1 enables the consumer to choose its fandom with various wearable, card, and mobile phone pay designs. Consumers can have up to five (5) companion wearables or cards tied to a single parent account making it easy to manage funds between friends and family. The SQ1 accounts are FDIC insured. "One of the best features of the SQ1 account is that it isn't a credit card. Which means everyone can get one. A truly inclusive solution, fans can show their loyalty through a team branded band, card, and mobile phone pay token. It really is my favorite way to pay and manage my money through the SQ1 mobile app.", said Zamora.

"I load my account with my debit or credit card but could just as easily load it via ACH or direct deposit. My funds are immediately available for transactions.", continued Zamora. "No matter where I am, I can transact and send money to other SQ1 users instantly. Every time I tap, insert, or swipe I earn loyalty points that are redeemable for what I want. In my business speed is paramount along with safety, flexibility, and security. The SQ1 solution is the only way to manage my finances. Even if I am in a situation where contactless payment isn't accepted, I can use my card. I never have to worry about whether I have mobile service or battery."

Environmentally conscious, SQ1 provides a complete access and ticketing module eliminating the need for paper or mobile tickets. Simply tap and enter an event or venue securely. No infrastructure is required for venues to incorporate the SQ1 solution simply making both the venue and attendee experience better through contactless engagement. No reason to issue new tickets or access credentials for events, as the user can simply purchase access in the SQ1 app and tap to enter. The SQ1 app has a complete marketplace for fans and consumers to purchase their favorite merchandise and access to events.

Consumers don't have to worry about inserting a card into the device or getting dirt or water in the wearable. At a cost of only $20 per wearable wristband, the secure and certified chip is embedded in the wristband making it waterproof and hypoallergenic. The SQ1 wearable requires no charging or battery of any kind, enabling fans to wear it and unplug safely and securely. Why carry your wallet and phone or wear a wristband or smartwatch that only does payment with no loyalty or additional functionality? SQ1 is the smart solution for a contactless future.

SQ1 has committed one dollar ($1.00) of each wearable sold to Pit Road Pals (PRP) to assist in the mission of finding shelter and at-risk pets forever homes. SQ1 doesn't stop contributing there. Each time a fan or consumer pays using the wearable, card, or mobile phone pay token, a portion of that transaction is also donated to PRP. Power to the fans and always giving back. Get yours today https://brittneyzamora.com/bzr-apparel.

Follow Brittney Zamora Racing and SQ1 in our pursuit of the championship.

More Info about SQ1:

The technology in the SQ1 band allows limitless possibilities.

Paperless/contactless tickets or event entrance

Reloadable and reusable for multiple events and for everyday use

Rewards program for clubs, organizations, teams, and tracks

Room key, and ease of use at casinos, resorts, and hotels

Bands are customizable for teams, groups, organizations, charities

In-app marketing and branding for teams, groups, organizations, charities, and sponsors

Customizable brand specific mobile app

Payroll distribution

Expense and Per Diem disbursements

Accepted globally anywhere EMV contactless payments are accepted.

Debit card or the app can be used when EMV payments are not available.

Organizations can benefit from selling SQ1 bands by utilizing the loyalty rewards program feature to provide their customers with access to earning unique experiences, merchandise, discounts or any other reward/benefit the supplier chooses. As in the case of BZR, a portion of each sale may also go toward charitable organizations in addition to a recurring donation for each transaction users opt-in. Both the bands and app are customizable to meet anyone's branding needs.

Other solutions have single transaction caps at $500 and total balance limits of $1,000. Why limit the fan and the consumer? SQ1 enables you to actually use the solution without worrying if you are nearing a limit. SQ1 works with individual users who need higher limits and recognizes that it's your money and you need flexibility to manage it. As such the base limits are:

$5,000 maximum balance at any time

$2,500 can be loaded per day

$2,500 transaction cap

https://www.square1flex.com/

