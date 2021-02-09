Market Overview

Emergia Inc. Announces Appointment of Henri Petit as Chairman

Globe Newswire  
February 09, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE:EMER) Emergia Inc. (the "Corporation" or "EMERGIA") wishes to announce that M. Yves Séguin has to step down from his current position as director and chairman of the Board, due to professional reasons. The Board of Directors of the Corporation has appointed Henri Petit, who had been serving as Chief Executive Officer since the end of 2018, as the chairman of the Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Yves Séguin for his contribution as director and chairman of the Board. We wish him all the best in his new functions." mentioned Henri Petit, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMERGIA.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation's investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.emergia.com and www.sedar.com. EMER.CN

Source: Emergia Inc.

For more Information, please contact:

Henri Petit
CEO
T: 1.888.520.1414 (Ext. 231)
E: hpetit@emergia.com  


Primary Logo

