GSI Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Doug Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host a group presentation at the MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Conference on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT, and hold one-on-one meetings on February 18th and 19th.



The Winter Wonderland "Best Ideas from the Buyside" conference will be held February 16th through 19th, 2021 with 25-minute virtual presentations on the 16th and 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th.

The conference is 100% curated by leading micro-cap buy-side fund managers. GSI Technology is pleased to have been recommended by Roumell Asset Management, LLC, whose submission to the MicroCap Rodeo's October 2020 Best Ideas Bowl, Tetra Technologies (TTI), is the #1 performing entry, as of February 8, 2021.

Please visit the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of SRAM semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini® APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. Gemini APU's architecture breaks the Von Neuman model, the foundation of computing since the 1940's. Featuring parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip, Gemini's massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications, like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini's scalable format, small footprint and low power consumption, make it an ideal solution for edge applications where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

