Proactive news headlines including Tocvan Ventures, HempFusion Wellness, Milestone Scientific and Esports Entertainment Group

Globe Newswire  
February 09, 2021
New York, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) says maiden drill program at Pilar project shows encouraging mineralization and potential for expansion click here

- LiteLink Technologies Inc (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKD) (FRA:C0B:FF) completes previously announced private placement for gross proceeds of C$1,005,000 click here

- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) (CVE:ACST) (FRA:A1PA) posts fiscal third quarter results as strategic review continues click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTC:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) CMO Ola Lessard becomes first two-term president of advocacy group US Hemp Roundtable click here

- Exro Technologies  Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTC:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) bolsters partnership with SEA Electric to advance its battery control system click here

- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) announces $25 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market click here

- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) engages ex-Eli Lilly executive William Smith III to design and build its rare earth and critical mineral purification facilities click here

- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) makes two key corporate appointments to help advance its Iron Creek copper-cobalt project in Idaho click here

- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) signs distribution deals with Atlanta Dental and Nashville Dental for its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia System click here

- Esports Entertainment Group Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) files for a gaming license in New Jersey click here


