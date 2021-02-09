Sauce Labs and Sumo Logic Team Up to Help Enterprises Drive Increased Engineering Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced the formation of a new joint initiative designed to help enterprise organizations drive increased engineering efficiency by delivering greater visibility into the health and security of applications throughout the entire development lifecycle. The combination will enable customers to leverage their test data from the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud with Sumo Logic's Software Development Optimization solution and correlate it with data from other parts of the software development pipeline to automatically derive actionable insights that help improve the quality and reliability of applications.



As organizations increasingly prioritize quality, testing plays a critical role in the continuous delivery and improvement processes, and the ability to collect and analyze signals from test data has become paramount to achieving continuous intelligence. The new joint initiative, which builds on the companies' long history of partnership, collaboration, and the already strong integration between their respective platforms, empowers customers to view rich test data from Sauce Labs within Sumo Logic's cloud-native, Continuous Intelligence Platform™ in order to make better, more informed decisions about the efficacy of their engineering and development processes.

"As testing increasingly becomes a continuous initiative, the ability to find and remedy defects before deployment plays a critical role in building digital confidence," said Matt Wyman, chief product officer, Sauce Labs. "The combination of Sauce Labs and Sumo Logic gives customers complete visibility into the health of their applications throughout the entire product development lifecycle, both pre-production, and post. We're excited to work with the Sumo Logic team to help organizations get more from their engineering investments."

"As companies move from traditional business models to digital business models, they become software companies and their success depends on the speed and reliability of their digital services. Modern software development lifecycle (SDLC) and associated tools generate data that can be used to optimize and improve the SDLC in turn improving a company's agility and rate of innovation and thus making it more competitive," said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of strategy and solutions, Sumo Logic. "Our partnership with Sauce Labs and our bi-directional integrations that correlate test results with code changes, environmental or deployment changes, and production incidents will help software development teams improve release velocity, application reliability, and customer experience all while providing security intelligence."

This new initiative comes as organizations accelerate their digital transformations to create a competitive advantage. The unique combination of the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud with Sumo Logic's suite of Observability solutions including the Software Development Optimization solution , ensures customers have comprehensive visibility across their entire CI/CD pipelines to securely develop and release new applications or modernize existing applications faster and with higher quality and reliability than ever before.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer's application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG, Salesforce Ventures, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

