Agenus Announces Agenus Insights - Virtual R&D Miniseries

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that it will host its inaugural Agenus Insights on "Optimally Targeting TIGIT" on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This R&D miniseries, a brief yet concise summary of key insights into the most impactful areas of research in immuno-oncology and Agenus' contributions to them, will include a 15-minute presentation and a 15-minute Q&A session.

S1E1, "Optimally Targeting TIGIT," will be hosted by Dr. Steven O'Day, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Dhan Chand, Scientific Director, Head of Drug Discovery.

The webinar will begin with a fast-paced discussion by Dr. Steven O'Day and Dr. Dhan Chan highlighting the clinical validation of TIGIT as an anti-cancer target and the rationale for Agenus' Fc-enhanced design. The remainder of the webinar will be made available for a Q&A session.

Registration for the webinar can be done in advance at https://agenusbio.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tOrL5VCkRoSh7lFKqOCKAA.

A replay will be available after the webinar on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

