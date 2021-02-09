Spectra Logic Launches New Line Up of Industry Webinars as Part of its 2021 SpectraLIVE Virtual Conference Platform

Boulder, Colo., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that it will conduct a series of free webinars as part of its 2021 SpectraLIVE virtual conference platform. Launched in 2020, SpectraLIVE delivers relevant webinar content on topics such as data storage, data management, cybersecurity, technology trends and data protection best practices. Spectra customers also present on how they solve challenging infrastructure and data storage problems.Spectra's full library of on-demand content is available 24/7, but SpectraLIVE in 2021 is adding live events in additional time zones to accommodate a global customer base. Below is a list of upcoming SpectraLIVE webinars:

Ransomware Prepared: Building a Storage Strategy to Withstand an Attack

Feb. 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. MT Register here

More than 50% of businesses have been impacted by ransomware in the last year. Join Spectra for a 30-minute discussion, including the company's first-hand experience, on how your storage strategy is critical to preparing for a ransomware attack. We'll dive into steps that you can take to be 'ransomware prepared,' including having multiple copies of data on multiple storage platforms, maintaining an air-gap copy of your data, and more.

Moving Forward: Seamless Tape Migration with Spectra

March 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. MT Register here

Join Spectra CTO Matt Starr and Industry Analyst Fred Moore of Horison Information Strategies as they take a deep dive into data migration. They'll cover what it means when your storage vendor has put the brakes on supporting, upgrading and investing in their media, drives and hardware. They'll discuss the impact on you and your organization and provide insights on viable paths forward that provide the means to abandon antiquated and unsupported storage solutions with new methods of moving, accessing and protecting your data for decades to come.

Spectra Logic: More than Just Tape

March 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. MT Register here

Spectra product managers will review the Spectra solution set and how its affordable storage technologies, including storage software, object storage, network attached storage and tape storage, help businesses modernize their data centers. Spectra will cover solution benefits, use cases, roadmaps and new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, and private and public cloud.

SpectraLIVE Best Practices Edition

April 13, 2021 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. MT Register here

The third SpectraLIVE Virtual Conference covers best practices across multiple data storage strategies including backup, archive, cloud integration and building a storage lifecycle management solution. The conference's four modules include:

Building a Robust Backup Strategy

What's New in Archive?

How to Best Utilize Cloud Storage

How to Implement a Storage Lifecycle Management Solution

SpectraLIVE, is a virtual conference platform developed by Spectra Logic to help organizations make decisions related to managing, accessing and preserving their growing repositories of data. To learn more about SpectraLIVE, click here. With most industry shows suspended and organizations restricting employee travel, Spectra offers these virtual webinars and events to enable interaction, education and engagement between customers, partners, thought leaders and Spectra executives. On-demand recordings of SpectraLIVE events and webinars are available on the Spectra website so visitors can watch at their convenience.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic's uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

