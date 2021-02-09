Viral Antigens Market is Projected to Reach US$ 236.80 Million by 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on "Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technique, and, End User" the market was valued at US$ 101.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2020–2027. The increasing prevalence of viral diseases and global outbreak of COVID-19 are driving the Viral Antigens Market growth. However, the high cost of vaccine development, leading to the lowered demand for viral antigens for vaccine development, hampers the market growth.

In 2019, North America dominated the Viral Antigens Market, with a more than one-third of the market share. The coronavirus antigens segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the market, by component, during the forecast period. Further, the ELISA segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the Viral Antigens Market, based on technique, during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017334/

A viral antigen is a toxin or other substance released by a virus that is capable of inducing an immune response (to create an antibody) in the host organism. A viral protein is a viral genome-specified antigen that can be recognized by a specific immunological response. Vaccination serves the purpose of generating immunity against various bacterial and viral pathogens in the host. The development and use of vaccines has greatly reduced the number of illnesses and diseases over the years. In its simplest form, viral vaccine development involves exposing the host to antigens that induce development of virus-specific antibodies, alongside avoiding the development of any off-target antibodies. Further, various new types of vaccines have been made available by leveraging the techniques of manipulation of viral DNAs, RNAs, proteins, and sugar components; large knowledge of immune response; and major advancements in genetic engineering. The development of attenuated mutants, expression of possible antigens in live vectors, and purification and direct synthesis of antigens in new systems have significantly enhanced the vaccine development processes. The presentation and distribution of antigens in the host body are crucial parameters to ensure development of immunity and prolonged protection against various diseases. Need to create new infectious disease vaccines, enhance the accessibility of vaccines, minimize health cost burden, and simplify crowded immunization schedules has led to the possibility of combining antigens from the same or different pathogens.

Several vaccines (multivalent or polyvalent vaccines) require multiple antigens of a single pathogen or different serotypes/serovars, in combination, to provide more effective protection. For complex diseases, such as malaria and AIDS, potential multivalent vaccine candidates are needed. Other modern methods involve the use of an antigen mixture of multiple pathogens to provide protection against multiple diseases simultaneously (multi-disease or multi pathogen vaccines). Thus, the rising use of viral antigens in viral vaccine development is boosting the market growth.

Viral Antigens Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of component, the viral antigens market is segmented into Influenza viral antigens, coronavirus antigens, zika virus antigens, ebola virus antigens, dengue virus antigens, herpes simplex virus (HSV) antigens, rotavirus antigens, hepatitis A-E virus antigens, measles virus antigens, mumps/parotitis virus antigens, and others. The influenza viral antigens segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The viral antigens market, by technique, is segmented into ELISA, immunoassay, hemagglutination, radioimmunoassay, immunoperoxidase staining, immunofluorescence, and others. The ELISA segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Viral Antigens Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.; Microbix Biosystems; and BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. are among key companies operating in the global Viral Antigens Market. The major market players are continuously focusing on tapping prevailing business opportunities through the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base.

In October 2020, Microbix Biosystems Inc. announced the execution of a grant agreement with the Ontario Together Fund (OTF) of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT).

Purchase a copy of this research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017334/

(Viral Antigens Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America)

In May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories received the EUA approval from US FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, which is a blood-based assay to identify all the antibodies developed by human body in response to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone : +1-646-491-9876



