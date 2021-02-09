Husky Energy Files 2020 Q4 and Annual Financials

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cenovus Energy Inc., will be filing today its 2020 fourth quarter and annual audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These documents will be available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Husky website at huskyenergy.com. Husky will also be filing today its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This document will be available on EDGAR at sec.gov and on the Husky website.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jenna Pickering, Investor Relations

403-750-1882

Kim Guttormson, Media

403-298-7088







