Electric Vehicle Market to Reach USD 985.72 Billion by 2027; Consumer Inclination towards Efficient Hybrid Cars to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 985.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of battery-powered hybrid cars among consumers will simultaneously elevate the demand, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027." The market size stood at USD 273.22 billion in 2019.

The entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted trades across the globe. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





The electric vehicle market accentuates:

Profound study of the industry

Vital facts and figures

Insightful data about dominant regions

Policies adopted by governments

Market overview with future insights

COVID-19 effect on the market





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-market-101678





Key Industry Development :

May 2019: Geely Auto announced the launch of the new research and development center in Raunheim, Germany. The company will use the R&D center to produce high-end EVs, advanced electrification, and connectivity technologies.





List of Top Companies Profiled in the Global Electric Vehicle Market:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) (Munich, Germany)

BYD Company Limited (Shenzhen, China)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Energica Motor Company S.P.A (Modena, Italy)

Ford Motors (Michigan, USA)

General Motors Company (Michigan, United States)

Nissan Motors Co. Ltd. (Kanagawa, Japan)

Tesla, Inc. (California, United States)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City‎, Japan)

Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Groupe Renault (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited (Jiangxi, China)

Lucid Motors, Inc. (California, United States)

Zotye International Automobile Trading Co. Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)





Key Market Drivers :

Stringent Emission Regulations to Enhance Business Development

The constant efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions have led to the implementation of strict emission laws by the governments, which, in, turn will bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in Europe, a regulation was imposed to reduce the CO2 emissions of light and medium commercial vehicles by 15% by 2025. More countries have mandated the regular pollution-check of vehicles. The implementation of the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) norm in India with an aim to use efficient engines in reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, the increased promotion of electric cars will have a subsequent effect on the global electric vehicle market growth during the forecast period.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/electric-vehicle-market-101678





Halt on Production Activities to Obstruct Business Amid COVID-19

The massive impact observed by the automotive industry due to coronavirus will consequently impede the development of the market. However, increased government initiatives for battery-powered cars can facilitate the sales of the market. The latest report from the International Energy Agency shows that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, electric car sales have witnessed a raise this year, the number of electric vehicles on electric roads is expected to reach nearly 10 million units this year.





Regional Analysis :

Increased EV Sales to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. The rapid adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles will influence the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising disposable income is predicted to foster healthy growth in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to lead the global market share during the forecast period owing to the rising government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. The increasing production of cars in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the region.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-market-101678





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Electric Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-market-101678





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Embedded and Retrofitted), By Application (Safety & Security, Entertainment, Information & Navigation, Diagnostics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Electric Turbocharger Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/electric-vehicle-market-9373



