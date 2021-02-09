New novel goes on a deep dive into friendships, family and loyalties by following a penny

PETOSKEY, Mich., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penny finds adventure with her Air Force pilot husband, Frank, and with the help of other servicemen's brides, overcomes her fear of losing him. But it's her death that sets a fated conclusion in motion in Stewert James' new novel "The Penny" (published by Archway Publishing).

Beginning at Fort Sumter and Andersonville Prison during the Civil War, the book shares a family saga of connected lineages surviving over two centuries and through major conflicts up to the Vietnam War. Along the way the story follows the aging veterans and their wives as they prosper and persevere through the most difficult of times before handing the world off to the next generation.

"Baby Boomers are aging and reflecting back on The Greatest Generation. This book fosters that review," James says. "But at the same time reminds us how very connected we all are. Don't forget, soon, us older folks will outnumber the young!"

"The Penny" is available for purchase online form Archway Publishing, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08T71RJ9Z.

"The Penny"

By Stewert James

About the Author

Stewert James lives with his wife in Petoskey, Michigan, spending his retirement writing, painting, traveling, enjoying grandchildren, volunteering and caring for their 140-year-old home. He's authored three regionally bestselling novels ("SuperPAC" trilogy), a collection of short stories ("Writing with Hemingway at City Park Grill"), a collection of poetry with professor colleague John Presley ("Two Lives Two Thousand Omens"), and has begun a new series of mysteries: "Moving Tables: a Frank Flannigan Mystery." He has written for HomeLife magazine, The Graphic, and private and public blogs. His freelance articles have appeared nationwide and in the James Beard Award-winning publication, Edibles magazine. His outdoor activities include kayaking, fly-fishing, backpacking, snowshoeing, and enjoying a good bottle of scotch. More information is available on his website: www.stewertjames.com.





