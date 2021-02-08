Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
February 08, 2021 6:17pm   Comments
Share:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on February 25, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
  (929) 517-0176 (International)
   
Conference ID: 5354739
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com