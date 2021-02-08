Market Overview

Arvinas to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day

Globe Newswire  
February 08, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on Arvinas' website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Arvinas' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

