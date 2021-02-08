Mobix Labs Receives $10M in New Funding

James J. Peterson, Former CEO of Microsemi Corporation, Named Chairman of the Board;

Rick Goerner Appointed as Board Member

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on the 5G mmWave wireless market, today announced that it has closed $10 million in new funding as part of an extended seed round. The company previously raised $2.5 million in its initial capital raise.

"The swift close of our funding round demonstrates the positive investor support we are receiving for our chip solution that will enable customers to successfully implement next generation 5G wireless technology, from infrastructure operators to IoT manufacturers," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.

Mobix Labs also announced it has named James J. Peterson as chairman of its board of directors, and that Rick Goerner has been appointed as a board member. Peterson, also new to the Mobix Labs board, previously served as CEO and chairman of Microsemi Corporation, now Microchip Technology Inc. Goerner formerly was executive vice president of marketing and sales at Microsemi Corporation.

"We are thrilled to have both Jim and Rick join our board," Battaglia added. "We draw upon their longstanding experience in the chip business to help assure our company's success."

"It's exciting to see the growing success of Mobix Labs as key members of the Microsemi leadership team are joining the company, along with other top industry executives," said Peterson. "I look forward to working with Fabian and the Mobix Labs team in leveraging vast executive expertise across telecom and semiconductor industries to help the company deliver its innovative solutions to the 5G wireless market."

"It is clear that 5G is the next generation wireless technology that will revolutionize the way data is transferred around the world," said Goerner. "I am pleased to join a strong team of innovators who have developed the technology to deliver highly efficient, low cost wireless-enabled solutions."

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Irvine, Calif.-based Mobix Labs is a fabless RF (radio frequency) semiconductor company focused on developing the building blocks necessary for simplifying the design of next generation 5G wireless products. The company manufactures fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF semiconductors. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com.

