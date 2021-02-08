Proactive news headlines including NexTech AR Solutions, Karora Resources, BTU Metals Corp and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

New York, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) integrates AI-fueled chat features into its virtual experience platform click here

- Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTC:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) announces "strong" initial gold drill results from Lake Cowan in Western Australia click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) inks deal with Charles River Laboratories for preclinical work on DMT for stroke click here

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) to provide its venue management platform to Canadian ski resort in four-year, potentially C$9.6M deal click here

- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) appoints world-renowned chemist and neuroscientist Dr Steven Barker to its scientific advisory board for psychedelic pharmaceuticals click here

- GR Silver Mining says latest results from Plomosas silver project continue to show potential for district-scale mineralization click here

- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) portfolio company GameOn Entertainment appoints new chairman click here

- BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTC:BTUMF) kicks off 3,500 metre drill program at Dixie Halo in Red Lake click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) identifies initial drill sites at flagship Lost Cities - Cutucu project in Ecuador click here

- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) appoints former Electronic Arts executive Thomas Rosander as its Chief Customer Officer click here

