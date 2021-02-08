Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including NexTech AR Solutions, Karora Resources, BTU Metals Corp and Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Globe Newswire  
February 08, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Share:

New York, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) integrates AI-fueled chat features into its virtual experience platform click here

- Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTC:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) announces "strong" initial gold drill results from Lake Cowan in Western Australia click here

- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) inks deal with Charles River Laboratories for preclinical work on DMT for stroke click here

- Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) to provide its venue management platform to Canadian ski resort in four-year, potentially C$9.6M deal click here

- PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:BUZZ) (OTC:LMLLF) appoints world-renowned chemist and neuroscientist Dr Steven Barker to its scientific advisory board for psychedelic pharmaceuticals click here

- GR Silver Mining says latest results from Plomosas silver project continue to show potential for district-scale mineralization click here

- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) portfolio company GameOn Entertainment appoints new chairman click here

- BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTC:BTUMF) kicks off 3,500 metre drill program at Dixie Halo in Red Lake click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) identifies initial drill sites at flagship Lost Cities - Cutucu project in Ecuador click here

- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) appoints former Electronic Arts executive Thomas Rosander as its Chief Customer Officer click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com