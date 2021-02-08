Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in Beyond Finance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners ("Comvest") has acted as Administrative Agent and Sole Lender in providing a $110.0 million Senior Credit Facility (the "Financing") to Beyond Finance, a debt resolution services provider. The financing will be used to refinance existing debt and fund ongoing working capital needs.



About Beyond Finance:

Beyond Finance, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a provider of success fee-based debt resolution services. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $5.4 billion. Today, Comvest Partner's funds have over $4.3 billion of assets under management. Through an extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

