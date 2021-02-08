Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 13.35 Billion with 6.4% by 2027

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options associated with the disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The market was worth USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers across the world has opened up a huge potential for growth for the companies operating the market. The severity of the disease and the risks associated with it have led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of newer options related to the disease.

The increasing number of treatment options and the products associated with the disease will emerge in favor of the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing number of regulatory clearances has encouraged companies to invest more towards developing newer products.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing R&D Activities to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing diabetic ulcer treatment market trends across fiver major regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the largest market share. The increasing efforts in the R&D of the treatment options for diabetic foot ulcer by major companies in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.13 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetic ulcer treatment market. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.





A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global market are:

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

B. Braun Melsungen AG





Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Segmentation

By Ulcer Type

• Foot Ulcer

• Mouth Ulcer

• Others

By Treatment Type

• Wound-care Dressings

• Wound Care Devices

• Active Therapies

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare Settings

By Region

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)





