Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2020 Dividend Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company's common stock and preferred stock.



This information represents final income allocations. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Common Stock Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHH CUSIP #04208T 10 8 EIN: #46-1214914 Capital Gains 0.00 % Ordinary Income 59.09 % Total Taxable 59.09 % Return of Capital 40.91 % Total 100.00 %





Preferred Series A Dividends

NYSE Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA CUSIP #04208T 20 7 EIN: #46-1214914 Capital Gains 0.00 % Ordinary Income 100.00 % Total Taxable 100.00 % Return of Capital 0.00 % Total 100.00 %

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Michael P. O'Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684



