MARTINEZ, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5th at "Cobra Day" in Martinez, CA. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras annually in one place in the United States. The show runs until 2 p.m. and will feature over 100 Shelby Cobras and other Ford cars. Spectators who donate will enjoy a ride in an original Shelby Cobra or other classic Ford in the "Final Cruise Lap" at the close of the show.



At 1:45 p.m., spectators and car enthusiasts attending "Cobra Day" will see if they are the lucky winner taking home a rare 50th Anniversary Shelby 289 FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile - International Automobile Federation) Cobra Roadster (or $50,000)! Enter today to win the 289 Cobra! It is a collector's dream! Entries are open at the sweepstakes website until noon PDT on June 5th.

The Cobra Experience is offering you the opportunity to win this 50th Anniversary Street Legal 289 FIA Cobra Roadster CSX7962, one of only 50 made licensed by Shelby American and built by Superformance. The Shelby Cobra went into production in 1962 and two years later, Shelby American built five FIA Cobra Roadsters which with the Daytona Coupes won the 1965 World Manufacturers Championship. The 289 FIA Cobra Roadsters are among the most important race cars in American racing history. Drivers such as Ken Miles, Bob Bondurant, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney and others put the 289 FIA Cobra into the winner's circle in the US and Europe.

This Cobra's dash is signed by Allen Grant, Bob Bondurant and Pete Brock. This Cobra, serial number CSX7962, is also listed in the Shelby American Automobile Registry. It is street legal and is one of the most fun Cobras to drive! Check out the video with legendary race car driver, Allen Grant, to see this special car!

The 289 FIA Cobra Roadsters were the most advanced Cobra race cars. Modifications included a new dash, widened front and rear fenders, cut-back doors, new dampers, Halibrand pin-drive wheels and engine and differential oil coolers. The "nubs" on the rear trunk were to accommodate the FIA suitcase which had to fit in the trunk per the FIA regulations.

50th Anniversary 289 FIA Cobra Roadster Features

Paint: Viking Blue with White Roundels and Yellow Team Stripe

Engine: Ford Racing 302 cid V8 (bored and stroked to 363 cid) 500 hp/450 lbs. Ft. torque

4 Weber Carburetors with Velocity Stacks

Aluminum Heads

Hydraulic Roller Cam

"R" Valve Covers

Ceramic-coated Headers and Side Pipes

Aluminum Single-core Hi-performance Radiator

Transmission: Tremec TKO-600 - 5-speed Transmission

3.54:1 Ratio Limited-slip Salisbury Differential with Oil Cooler

Street legal in All 50 States

The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000 SF museum that displays original Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus.

The museum features numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, multiple memorabilia displays, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the '60s. A 40-seat surround sound theater features an HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can enjoy the once-a-year Cobra Day show and The Cobra Experience museum during the same visit.

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive. For more information, visit www.CobraExperience.org. Those interested in exhibiting a vehicle and subscribing to email updates may do so online. Bring the family and enjoy an exciting Saturday of original Shelby Cobras and other great classic Fords.

Contact Information:

DJEK Inc. dba The Cobra Experience

Emily Lambert, Managing Director

777 Arnold Drive, Suite 200

Martinez, CA 94553

Tel: 925-558-5585

Email: emily@cobraexperience.org

Website: http://www.cobraexperience.org



