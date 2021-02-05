Market Overview

MEDIA ADVISORY: Coalition of Ontario unions hold press conference on lawsuit against wage restraint legislation

Globe Newswire  
February 05, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coalition of over 40 Ontario unions are holding a media conference on Tuesday, February 9 at 9:00 a.m., via Zoom, to provide an update on the legal challenge to legislation which severely limits wages and benefit increases for public sector workers, Bill 124.

The coalition says Bill 124 violates bargaining rights enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This violation is particularly atrocious in the midst of the COVID-19, where public sector workers have been on the front lines of this crisis while being held to wages below the rate of inflation.

Speakers will include:

  • Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario
  • Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare
  • Steven Barrett, Managing Partner, Goldblatt Partners

WHEN: Tuesday February 9, at 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

WHERE: Zoom livestream

Media are encouraged to pre-register for Tuesday's media conference on Zoom here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrc-uvqzwtGNPB86i9-E-ctHUgETqaHDVq

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo 
Director of Communications 
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Daniel Tseghay 
Communications Representative
Ontario Regional Office, CUPE
dtseghay@cupe.ca l 647-220-9739

Corey Johnson
Head of Communications
SEIU Healthcare
c.johnson@seiuhealthcare.ca | 416-529-8909


Primary Logo

