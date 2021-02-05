Market Overview

FactSet Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 05, 2021 9:00am   Comments
NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share.  The cash dividend will be paid on March 18, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com


