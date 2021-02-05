Market Overview

Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2021 Earnings Webcast

Globe Newswire  
February 05, 2021 7:30am   Comments
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its first quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


