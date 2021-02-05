Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Worth USD 43.06 billion by 2026; Launch of Project Apollo by Cerner to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Cosmetic Dentistry market size is projected reach USD 43.06 billion by 2026. Global Cosmetic Dentistry market was USD 23.02 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2026.

The market in North America stood at USD 9.12 billion in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising acceptance of CAD/CAM instruments and equipment in the region. The growing prevalence of dental disorders will further facilitate growth in North America.





Cosmetic Dentistry Market: High Demand for Cost-Effective Dentures to Bode Well for the Market

The growing inclination towards dental aesthetics will promote healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising cognizance of dental treatment and diagnostics will have a positive impact on the cosmetic dentistry market growth in the forthcoming years. As per the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2017, general dental disorders such as dental trauma, tooth loss and untreated caries may affect the self-esteem thus influencing the quality of life of people.

3D Systems, a leader and manufacturer of 3D printersheadquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina launched innovative biocompatible 3D printing material called NextDent Denture 3D+ after receiving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ground breaking new dental 3D printing material with the combination of NextDent 5100 dental 3D printerand intra-oral scanning and dental software solutions allows thorough digital dentistry solutions.

The introduction of the new biocompatible denture material can be an exponential aspect in boosting the cosmetic dentistry market trends in the forthcoming years owing to its efficient, cost-effective formation of dentures for patients through analog techniques. Furthermore, vice president, general manager, dental, 3D Systems, Rik Jacobs, said in a statement, "With 3D Systems' Digital Denture Workflow, dental laboratories and clinics are now able to produce dental devices at dramatically increased speed while reducing material waste and capital equipment expenditure as well as reliance upon milling centers." He further added, "FDA clearance of NextDent Denture 3D+ is the last piece that creates a trusted end-to-end workflow giving prosthodontists a competitive advantage while improving the patient experience."

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019 – DENTSPLY Sirona launched Azento and Acuris, two new implant solutions in Europe. These implant solutions will help implant dentistry professionals with single tooth replacement which is one of the most common indication.

September 2019 – Zimmer Biomet announced a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for the award-winning iTero Element family of intraoral scanners. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to expand its global footprint in the fast growing market for digital restorative dentistry solutions.





FDA Approval for NextDent Denture 3D+ to Aid Growth

The growing utilization of dental services will enable speedy expansion in the region. Europe is predicted to hold the second largest share in the global market owing to the rising dental expenditure and high availability of advanced dental services in the European countries. The surging population growth and rising awareness regarding dental care will contribute positively to the growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit an excellent growth rate in the forthcoming years owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products.

The growing utilization of dental services will enable speedy expansion in the region. Europe is predicted to hold the second largest share in the global market owing to the rising dental expenditure and high availability of advanced dental services in the European countries. The surging population growth and rising awareness regarding dental care will contribute positively to the growth in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit an excellent growth rate in the forthcoming years owing to the growing adoption of technologically advanced products.





The increasing cases of dental caries and high geriatric population pool in the region will accelerate the market. In addition, the rising disposable income in developing nations such as India and China will have a positive influence on the market growth. Nonetheless, the surge in dentists in the region will aid the expansion in Asia Pacific.

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

Henry Schein, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc

3M

BIOLASE, Inc.

Temrex Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Coast Dental





Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmentations:

By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Orthodontics

Teeth Whitening

Others

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





