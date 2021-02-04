Interfor Reports Q4'20 Results

EBITDA1 of $249 million on Sales of $662 million

Net Cash Position and Available Liquidity of $788 million

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q4'20 of $149.1 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $121.6 million, or $1.81 per share in Q3'20 and Net loss of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share in Q4'19. Adjusted net earnings in Q4'20 was $164.7 million compared to $140.0 million in Q3'20 and Adjusted net loss of $17.4 million in Q4'19.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $248.6 million on sales of $662.3 million in Q4'20 versus $221.7 million on sales of $644.9 million in Q3'20.

Interfor recorded Net earnings of $280.3 million, or $4.18 per share, in 2020, compared to Net loss of $103.8 million, or $1.54 per share in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $549.7 million on sales of $2.2 billion.

Notable items in the quarter:

• Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

Interfor generated $205.0 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $3.07 per share, and an additional $24.9 million of cash from reduced working capital.

Capital spending was $36.0 million, including $21.7 million on high-return discretionary projects primarily in the U.S. South. US$96.1 million has been spent on the Company's Phase II strategic capital plan through December 31, 2020.

Net debt ended the quarter at $(75.4) million, or (7.5)% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $787.5 million.

• Seasonally Robust Lumber Market

Interfor's average selling price was $842 per mfbm, down $68 per mfbm versus record levels in Q3'20. Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed compared to Q3'20 as the SYP Composite and Western SPF Composite benchmarks decreased by US$145 and US$59 to US$603 and US$652 per mfbm, respectively, while the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9' benchmark increased by US$43 to US$807 per mfbm.

• Production Increased to Meet Demand

Total lumber production in Q4'20 was 687 million board feet, representing an increase of 45 million board feet quarter-over-quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 361 million board feet and 136 million board feet, respectively, compared to 331 million board feet and 118 million board feet in Q3'20. Production in the B.C. region decreased to 190 million board feet from 193 million board feet in the preceding quarter.

Total lumber shipments were 683 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 65 million board feet higher than Q3'20.

• Softwood Lumber Duties Rate Adjustment

In Q4'20, the U.S. Department of Commerce published the final rates for countervailing ("CV") and anti-dumping ("AD") duties based on the results of its first administrative review of shipments for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018. The final combined rates for 2017 and 2018 were 8.83% and 8.99% respectively, compared to the cash deposit rate of 20.23%. To reflect lower amended final rates, Interfor recorded a $38.4 million reduction to duties expense in Q4'20.



Effective December 2020, the final rate of 8.99% was applied to new lumber shipments.

Cumulative duties of US$134.0 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S. Except for US$32.9 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On November 5, 2020, the Company announced a NCIB commencing on November 11, 2020 and ending on November 10, 2021, for the purchase of up to 5,981,751 common shares. During Q4 2020, Interfor purchased 1,327,420 common shares under the Company's NCIB for total consideration of $24.4 million.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may be attractive and their purchase would represent a prudent allocation of capital.

Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain robust and above historical trends, albeit volatile, as relatively low levels of lumber inventories industry-wide combined with demand ahead of the 2021 home building and renovation season put pressure on available lumber supply from manufacturers.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.

Interfor's strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.

While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the three months ended

Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the year ended Dec. 31

Unit 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 20182 Financial Highlights3 Total sales $MM 662.3 456.8 644.9 2,183.6 1,875.8 2,186.6 Lumber $MM 575.0 385.2 562.4 1,838.8 1,576.1 1,841.0 Logs, residual products and other $MM 87.3 71.6 82.5 344.8 299.7 345.6 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 203.2 (49.0 ) 171.4 402.5 (128.8 ) 157.9 Net earnings (loss) $MM 149.1 (41.7 ) 121.6 280.3 (103.8 ) 111.1 Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 2.24 (0.62 ) 1.81 4.18 (1.54 ) 1.59 Adjusted net earnings (loss)4 $MM 164.7 (17.4 ) 140.0 316.1 (58.1 ) 113.5 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4 $/share 2.47 (0.26 ) 2.08 4.71 (0.86 ) 1.63 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)4 $/share 3.07 0.24 3.19 7.39 0.68 4.12 Adjusted EBITDA4 $MM 248.6 17.6 221.7 549.7 63.4 291.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin4 % 37.5 % 3.9 % 34.4 % 25.2 % 3.4 % 13.3 % Total assets $MM 1,843.2 1,341.9 1,731.9 1,843.2 1,341.9 1,565.3 Total debt $MM 382.0 259.8 400.2 382.0 259.8 272.8 Net debt4 $MM (75.4 ) 224.9 88.7 (75.4 ) 224.9 63.8 Net debt to invested capital4 % (7.5 )% 21.3 % 8.3 % (7.5 )% 21.3 % 6.2 % Annualized return on invested capital4 % 95.8 % 6.6 % 81.3 % 53.4 % 6.1 % 29.1 % Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 687 668 642 2,377 2,646 2,635 Total lumber sales million fbm 683 681 618 2,441 2,668 2,680 Lumber sales - Interfor produced million fbm 675 671 609 2,404 2,626 2,638 Lumber sales - wholesale and commission million fbm 8 10 9 37 42 42 Lumber - average selling price5 $/thousand fbm 842 566 910 753 591 687 Average USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.3030 1.3200 1.3321 1.3415 1.3269 1.2957 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate6 1 USD in CAD 1.2732 1.2988 1.3339 1.2732 1.2988 1.3642

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Gross sales before duties. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity



Balance Sheet

Interfor's Net debt at December 31, 2020 was $(75.4) million, or (7.5)% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $300.3 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2019.

As at December 31, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $563.4 million and available liquidity of $787.5 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Thousands of Dollars 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net debt Net debt, period opening $ 88,705 $ 212,674 $ 239,114 $ 224,860 $ 63,825 Issuance of Senior Secure Notes - - - 140,770 - Term Line net drawings (repayments) - (1 ) (23 ) (82 ) 754 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from strengthening CAD (18,210 ) (5,099 ) (8,647 ) (18,488 ) (13,834 ) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (165,294 ) 16,994 (144,849 ) (450,767 ) 127,659 Decrease in marketable securities - - - - 41,766 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening CAD 19,367 292 3,110 28,275 4,690 Net debt, period ending $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860 $ 88,705 $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2020:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $ 350,000 $ 381,960 $ 731,960 Less: Drawings - 381,960 381,960 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 19,887 - 19,887 Unused portion of facility $ 330,113 $ - 330,113 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 457,392 Available liquidity at December 31, 2020 $ 787,505

Interfor's Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $70.1 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the three months ended

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

For the year ended Dec.31

and per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 20181 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Net earnings (loss) $ 149,148 $ (41,676 ) $ 121,604 $ 280,296 $ (103,785 ) $ 111,058 Add: Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 1,793 30,416 12,985 15,264 63,982 15,304 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,162 510 2,907 16,881 275 (3,474 ) Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 10,254 1,265 5,576 12,513 3,446 (7,829 ) Other (income) expense 92 298 43 (336 ) (5,925 ) (1,188 ) Post closure wind-down costs 949 - 3,085 4,034 - 4 Income tax effect of above adjustments (5,652 ) (8,241 ) (6,206 ) (12,527 ) (16,117 ) (396 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $ 164,746 $ (17,428 ) $ 139,994 $ 316,125 $ (58,124 ) $ 113,479 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 66,687 67,257 67,270 67,119 67,277 69,713 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $ 2.47 $ (0.26 ) $ 2.08 $ 4.71 $ (0.86 ) $ 1.63 Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) $ 149,148 $ (41,676 ) $ 121,604 $ 280,296 $ (103,785 ) $ 111,058 Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947 20,711 20,850 78,459 80,438 80,065 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511 14,214 7,922 37,071 44,294 46,148 Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 1,793 30,416 12,985 15,264 63,982 15,304 Finance costs 1,891 3,740 4,907 16,079 15,024 12,452 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,162 510 2,907 16,881 275 (3,474 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 43,889 (11,851 ) 41,916 89,573 (34,359 ) 39,092 EBITDA 237,341 16,064 213,091 533,623 65,869 300,645 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 10,254 1,265 5,576 12,513 3,446 (7,829 ) Other (income) expense 92 298 43 (336 ) (5,925 ) (1,188 ) Post closure wind-down costs 947 - 2,967 3,914 - 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,634 $ 17,627 $ 221,677 $ 549,714 $ 63,390 $ 291,632 Sales $ 662,301 $ 456,819 $ 644,884 $ 2,183,609 $ 1,875,821 $ 2,186,567 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.5 % 3.9 % 34.4 % 25.2 % 3.4 % 13.3 % Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $ 381,960 $ 259,760 $ 400,170 $ 381,960 $ 259,760 $ 272,840 Cash and cash equivalents (457,392 ) (34,900 ) (311,465 ) (457,392 ) (34,900 ) (166,152 ) Marketable securities - - - - - (42,863 ) Total net debt $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860 $ 88,705 $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860 $ 63,825 Invested capital Net debt $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860 $ 88,705 $ (75,432 ) $ 224,860 $ 63,825 Shareholders' equity 1,080,312 830,982 983,225 1,080,312 830,982 968,766 Total invested capital $ 1,004,880 $ 1,055,842 $ 1,071,930 $ 1,004,880 $ 1,055,842 $ 1,032,591 Net debt to invested capital2 (7.5 )% 21.3 % 8.3 % (7.5 )% 21.3 % 6.2 % Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by operating activities $ 229,947 $ 24,642 $ 175,492 $ 526,784 $ 28,252 $ 265,612 Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital (24,929 ) (8,334 ) 39,346 (30,942 ) 17,322 21,457 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $ 205,018 $ 16,308 $ 214,838 $ 495,842 $ 45,574 $ 287,069 Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 66,687 67,257 67,270 67,119 67,277 69,713 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $ 3.07 $ 0.24 $ 3.19 $ 7.39 $ 0.68 $ 4.12 Annualized return on invested capital Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,634 $ 17,627 $ 221,677 $ 549,714 $ 63,390 $ 291,632 Invested capital, beginning of period $ 1,071,930 $ 1,093,528 $ 1,108,557 $ 1,055,842 $ 1,032,591 $ 968,852 Invested capital, end of period 1,004,880 1,055,842 1,071,930 1,004,880 1,055,842 1,032,591 Average invested capital $ 1,038,405 $ 1,074,685 $ 1,090,244 $ 1,030,361 $ 1,044,217 $ 1,000,722 Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 23.9 % 1.6 % 20.3 % 53.4 % 6.1 % 29.1 % Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Annualized return on invested capital 95.8 % 6.6 % 81.3 % 53.4 % 6.1 % 29.1 %

Notes:

Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sales $ 662,301 $ 456,819 $ 2,183,609 $ 1,875,821 Costs and expenses: Production 428,208 418,954 1,583,033 1,728,394 Selling and administration 10,297 8,992 40,961 38,748 Long term incentive compensation expense 10,254 1,265 12,513 3,446 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits (receivable) (23,891 ) 11,246 13,815 45,289 Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947 20,711 78,459 80,438 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511 14,214 37,071 44,294 457,326 475,382 1,765,852 1,940,609 Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring costs 204,975 (18,563 ) 417,757 (64,788 ) Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs (1,793 ) (30,416 ) (15,264 ) (63,982 ) Operating earnings (loss) 203,182 (48,979 ) 402,493 (128,770 ) Finance costs (1,891 ) (3,740 ) (16,079 ) (15,024 ) Other foreign exchange loss (8,162 ) (510 ) (16,881 ) (275 ) Other income (expense) (92 ) (298 ) 336 5,925 (10,145 ) (4,548 ) (32,624 ) (9,374 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 193,037 (53,527 ) 369,869 (138,144 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current 5,392 (783 ) 7,043 26 Deferred 38,497 (11,068 ) 82,530 (34,385 ) 43,889 (11,851 ) 89,573 (34,359 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 149,148 $ (41,676 ) $ 280,296 $ (103,785 ) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 2.24 $ (0.62 ) $ 4.18 $ (1.54 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months

Three Months

Year

Year

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Net earnings (loss)



$ 149,148 $ (41,676 ) $ 280,296 $ (103,785 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax 458 1,621 (907 ) 603 Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (28,569 ) (10,053 ) (6,913 ) (27,634 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (28,111 ) (8,432 ) (7,820 ) (27,031 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 121,037 $ (50,108 ) $ 272,476 $ (130,816 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months

Three Months

Year Year Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 149,148 $ (41,676 ) $ 280,296 $ (103,785 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947 20,711 78,459 80,438 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511 14,214 37,071 44,294 Income tax expense (recovery) 43,889 (11,851 ) 89,573 (34,359 ) Finance costs 1,891 3,740 16,079 15,024 Other assets (37,881 ) 1,371 (37,040 ) 1,894 Reforestation liability (61 ) 1,291 (2,050 ) (1,286 ) Provisions and other liabilities 6,198 (1,586 ) 5,536 3,620 Stock options 253 151 866 692 Write-down of plant, equipment, goodwill and other - 29,100 9,754 45,494 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 9,031 544 17,634 554 Gain on lease modifications (75 ) (1,140 ) (308 ) (1,140 ) Other expense (income) 167 1,439 (28 ) (5,866 ) 205,018 16,308 495,842 45,574 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other 70,342 26,706 (30,206 ) 1,517 Inventories (35,380 ) (5,450 ) 22,024 22,632 Prepayments (2,734 ) 2,639 (1,036 ) (4,443 ) Trade accounts payable and provisions (5,714 ) (15,851 ) 40,992 (36,446 ) Income taxes paid (1,585 ) 290 (832 ) (582 ) 229,947 24,642 526,784 28,252 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (29,990 ) (31,864 ) (95,714 ) (158,645 ) Additions to roads and bridges (5,840 ) (5,175 ) (14,669 ) (22,447 ) Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (160 ) - (160 ) (77 ) Acquisition of timber license, roads and other assets net of assumed liabilities - - (56,606 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 3,896 431 4,992 8,880 Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets (585 ) 1,208 (462 ) 48,338 (32,679 ) (35,400 ) (162,619 ) (123,951 ) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 227 85 418 165 Share repurchases (24,430 ) - (24,430 ) (7,825 ) Interest payments (4,534 ) (3,345 ) (17,626 ) (12,193 ) Lease payments (3,255 ) (2,946 ) (12,315 ) (11,638 ) Debt refinancing costs 18 (29 ) (133 ) (1,223 ) Operating line net drawings (repayments) - (1 ) (82 ) 4 Additions to long term debt - - 140,770 197,925 Repayments of long term debt - - - (197,175 ) (31,974 ) (6,236 ) 86,602 (31,960 ) Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (19,367 ) (292 ) (28,275 ) (3,593 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 145,927 (17,286 ) 422,492 (131,252 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 311,465 52,186 34,900 166,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 457,392 $ 34,900 $ 457,392 $ 34,900





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 457,392 $ 34,900 Trade accounts receivable and other 117,371 86,608 Income taxes receivable 169 1,995 Inventories 160,188 181,577 Prepayments 17,970 20,449 753,090 325,529 Employee future benefits 106 673 Deposits and other assets 48,957 9,296 Right of use assets 35,471 32,780 Property, plant and equipment 729,163 739,515 Roads and bridges 22,379 24,353 Timber licences 114,953 60,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets 138,838 142,214 Deferred income taxes 230 6,961 $ 1,843,187 $ 1,341,917 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $ 150,509 $ 114,358 Current portion of long term debt 6,897 - Reforestation liability 16,181 13,021 Lease liabilities 11,745 10,105 Income taxes payable 4,394 163 189,726 137,647 Reforestation liability 29,735 27,401 Lease liabilities 28,541 27,718 Long term debt 375,063 259,760 Employee future benefits 11,137 11,843 Provisions and other liabilities 26,637 18,957 Deferred income taxes 102,036 27,609 Equity: Share capital 523,605 533,685 Contributed surplus 5,157 4,471 Translation reserve 49,846 56,759 Retained earnings 501,704 236,067 1,080,312 830,982 $ 1,843,187 $ 1,341,917

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"L. Sauder" "T.V. Milroy" Director Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor's profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this report include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company's ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company's allowable annual cut ("AAC"); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company's ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia ("B.C."); environmental impacts of the Company's operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

The Company's 2020 audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com .

There will be a conference call on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919. The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until March 5, 2021. The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 5389783.

For further information:

Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6800



