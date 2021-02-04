Metro Ports Introduces Cleaner Locomotive Engine in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Ports, a nationwide leader in stevedoring services, announced today another step in its ongoing commitment to environmental excellence by purchasing a second, ultra-low emissions ("Tier 4") locomotive engine for its Pier "G" operations at the Port of Long Beach.



The first unit, produced by "National Railway Equipment Company", was purchased when the technology was still considered experimental. With their recent $1.2M investment, Metro Ports expects to reduce air emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and reactive organic gas (ROG) by over 4.5 tons over the next 15 years. This represents a significant improvement in air quality emissions over the local industry standard of currently operating Tier 2 equipment. The "Tier" number is a classification assigned to operating equipment by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), with a higher tier being assigned to cleaner-burning equipment with lower emissions. These improvements are not required by regulatory agencies but a voluntary, proactive step to lead the charge in environmental stewardship.

"It's our honor to be operating in lock-step with the Port of Long Beach and their award-winning Clean Air Action Plan. Metro Ports recognizes its position as an industry leader and seeks to inspire awareness with its early adoption of the newest technology in clean-air equipment," said Robert Dickey, President of Metro Ports.

Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach also applauded Metro's efforts. "Through this acquisition, Metro continues to enhance its leadership position in the demonstration and deployment of clean technology equipment," said Cordero. "Such efforts will help the Port, in partnership with operators like Metro, meet and exceed its CAAP goals."

The new locomotive's addition is a project four years in the making, involving Knoxville Locomotive Works and the South Coast Air Quality Management District, who coordinated to procure grant funds provided by the EPA earmarked for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions. These funds contributed to cover the total cost of the $3.17M for the purchase.

While introducing the new equipment, Robert Owens, CEO of Nautilus International Holdings, Metro Ports parent company said, "We are proud to assign this progressive locomotive the asset number of 1923 as a tribute to the upcoming centennial celebration of Metropolitan Stevedore Co. providing maritime services in California. Over the past 100 years, our unwavering responsibility to the community and respect for the environment has never changed and we are committed, now more than ever, to follow through with this promise for future generations."

About Metro Ports:

Metropolitan Stevedore Co. was established in 1923 in Southern California, with business roots dating back to the 1850s Gold Rush era through its original San Francisco parent corporation, California Stevedore and Ballast Co. Through the years, Metropolitan Stevedore Co. became known as Metro, so in 2008 the decision was made to use Metro Ports as the new brand for the various key operating companies of Long Beach, Calif.-based Nautilus International Holding Corp. Those key companies included Metropolitan Stevedore Co., Southeast Crescent Shipping Co., Suderman Contracting Stevedores, Inc., and Great Lakes Stevedoring LLC. For more information, please visit metroports.com.

