Digital Check Corp. Acquires Benchmark Technology Group, Inc.

Northbrook, IL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., a leading provider of image capture and payments processing technology, is announcing the completion of its acquisition of Benchmark Technology Group, Inc., a leading provider of cash management automation solutions for the financial industry. Benchmark Technology Group will become a subsidiary of Digital Check Corp. and maintain brand, market, and operating independence.

This acquisition reflects Digital Check's strategic growth and revenue diversification initiatives in check and cash automation software solutions that help customers achieve their financial transaction automation goals. Digital Check and Benchmark are most excited about increasing customer value by combining their two software solutions businesses.

Jeff Hempker, President of Digital Check, states that "Digital Check is pleased to add Benchmark Technology Group to our family of companies. We view this as an opportunity for the entire Digital Check Corp. ecosystem to further our commitment to deliver deep-domain expertise to the financial transaction automation market and beyond. As always, our focus will remain on enabling our partners and customers' revenue growth, new operational efficiencies, predictable outcomes, and an optimized workflow for the future."

Jack Malinowski will assume the role of President at Benchmark Technology Group and continues as its Chief Technology Officer and inspirational leader. "We are thrilled to join our respective software initiatives in check and cash automation," said Jack Malinowski. "Benchmark will also continue to provide technology project services and best in class hardware options from a variety of manufacturers, including the Digital Check brands. Our two organizations have enjoyed an excellent relationship for 17 years and our cultures already align by placing the customer at the center of all we do. This is a natural and seamless transition that only strengthens our software growth opportunities."

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry's most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check's software delivers image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. Its nextScan division leads the microfilm and microfiche digital conversion market, and the ST Imaging division is a worldwide leader in on-demand microform retrieval. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com or contact Paul Rupple at prupple@digitalcheck.com.

About Benchmark Technology Group, Inc.

Benchmark Technology Group, Inc. is a leading provider of cash automation and management technology for the financial industry. Benchmark customers include financial institutions of all sizes throughout the US and its territories. Learn more at: www.benchmarktechnologygroup.com or contact Lauren McLernon at marketing@btg-us.com.



