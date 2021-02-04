Market Overview

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – January 31, 2021

Globe Newswire  
February 04, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
 Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – January 31, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights  

Total of net (2) voting rights

 
December 31, 2020 20 057 562 21 592 598 21 590 098
January 31, 2021 20 395 482 21 930 518 21 928 018

        

 (1)       Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
 (2)       Without treasury shares.

