Webinar: Delivering a Differentiated Customer Experience in 90 Days by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The webinar—"Delivering a Differentiated Customer Experience in 90 Days"—will show business leaders and IT professionals how to use advanced tools, automation and UX expertise to overcome drawn-out digital customer projects that cost too much to stand up, prolonging the creation of great user experiences across preferred channels of interaction.



"Customers demand a great user experience, whether it spans the web, call center, social media, email or text," said Imran Riaz, Head of UX at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. "Not every organization can deliver compelling user experiences across all channels. This leads to poor conversion rates, high customer attrition and brand equity issues, along with a low return on technology investments. Organizations struggling with these challenges can immensely benefit from a user centered design approach, alongside automation, to help translate their vision into better experiences through faster development, with a human-centric process, to deliver an accurate, personal experience for prospects and customers."

Join Riaz and SSTech Chief Digital Officer Stephen Moritz as they provide deep insights, recommendations and case studies revealing how leading companies of every size and in every industry use automation and a nimble user centered design (UCD) to move faster, drive efficiency, reduce costs and stand up a complete, fascinating experience in less than 90 days.

What: Delivering a Differentiated Customer Experience in 90 Days

Who: Imran Riaz, Head of UX, SSTech; Stephen Moritz, Chief Digital Officer, SSTech

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 11, 2021

