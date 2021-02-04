Proactive news headlines including Victory Square Technologies,Talon Metals, Soma Gold and Champignon Brands

New York , Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) completes acquisition of mobile health provider IV Hydreight in US$1.6 million deal click here

Ceylon Graphite Corp (CVE:CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FRA:CCY) scales up drill program at H1 site in Sri Lanka click here

Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) to deploy its Safe Entry Stations at this weekend's Super Bowl festivities in Tampa click here

Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQBRACMF) enters first pure e-commerce pilot with leading UK online electronics retailer click here

Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) hails latest PEA on giant US nickel project, which shows robust economics click here

GSRX Industries Inc (OTC:GSRX) to open 'virtual delivery only restaurant' in State College, Pennsylvania next month click here

O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTC:OQMGF) makes new gold discovery at Golden Bridge area of Marban project, which could become new open pit resource click here

Soma Gold Corp (CVE:SOMA) (OTC:PRSRF) sees potential for stronger economics after Cordero-Balvina mine project drilling click here

LeanLife Health Inc (CSE:LLP) (OTC:LHLNF) (FRA:LL1) inks management consulting deal with Big Venture Sales to start online sales of Mike Tyson-branded Iron Energy click here



Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NMRD) makes second management appointment of the week, naming Thomas Mortensen as head of EU commercial operations and marketing click here

