Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the close of market trading.



What: Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call When: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the call: Dial-in: 929-477-0591 or 866-248-8441; Passcode: 9501899. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 9501899 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.



About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of February 4, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, eight Ultramax, 16 Supramax and three Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,514,000 dwt and an average age of 10.2 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550







