Food Inclusions Market to Gain Traction by 2026; Growing Demand for Healthy Snacking Globally to Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food inclusions market size is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for healthy-snacking and the increasing consumption of plant-based edibles will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the constant focus on innovation by food inclusions manufacturing companies is expected to favor market growth between 2019 and 2026. For instance, in January 2021, responding to the consumers' demand for vegan treats, Pecan Deluxe announced the launch of cookie dough inclusions that are frozen and can be combined with deserts and ice creams.

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





List of Top Companies Profiled in the Global Food Inclusions Market are:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Barry Callebaut

Tate and Lyle

AGRANA Beteiligungs

Sensient Technologies

Taura Natural Ingredients

Georgia Nut Company

Diana Food

Others





Key Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the market on the basis of type, application, others, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into chocolates, nuts & seeds, dried fruits, herbs and spices, chips and chunks, flavored caramel and sugars. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into bakery and confectionery, beverages, cereals and cereal products, processed dairy products, and others. The other segment is further sub-segment into infant foods, salads, and others. Lastly, based on the regions, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Provide?

The global market for food inclusions report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER's Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Demand for Healthy Snacking to Promote Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), presently, about 72% of men and 63% of women are estimated to be suffering from obesity. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of consuming fatty food products is driving the demand for healthy snacking among consumers globally. This is expected to propel the adoption of healthy and nutritious food inclusions such as nuts, seeds, and other products to enhance the taste of the products. Additionally, the increasing consumption of plant-based edible oils due to their several heart health benefits is expected to contribute to the global food inclusions market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to showcase considerable global food inclusions market growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing focus on innovation in the food and beverage industry that is propelling the demand for innovative food inclusions in the region between 2019 and 2026.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is anticipated to experience substantial growth owing to the growing popularity for healthy snacking over fatty food products in countries such as China and India during the forecast period.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global market for food inclusions is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their dominance by partnering other companies and further expanding their product portfolio. In addition to this, other key players are embarking on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies that are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development

January 2021 – Meadow Foods, a leading dairy ingredients supplier, announced its partnership with German-based Herza Schokolade. The partnership is aimed at facilitating the distribution of Herza's food inclusions range to the manufacturing customers located in the U.K.

Meadow Foods, a leading dairy ingredients supplier, announced its partnership with German-based Herza Schokolade. The partnership is aimed at facilitating the distribution of Herza's food inclusions range to the manufacturing customers located in the U.K. January 2021 – Cadbury announced the launch of Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg that is filled with micro mini egg inclusions. The product is expected to hit the Tesco stores and will be sold at EUR 12 per piece, according to the company.





