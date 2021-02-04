Electrolyzer Market to Reach USD 467.39 Million by 2027; Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Bolster Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrolyzer market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 467.39 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing focus on power generation in the APAC region. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, " Electrolyzer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer and PEM Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics & Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV, Power to Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 321.65 million in 2019.





Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electrolyzer-market-103919





Increasing Demand for Renewable Sources to Attract Investments amid COVID-19

The pandemic may have either halted or postponed several industrial projects leading to major disruption in the supply chains. However, the growing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to attract significant investments that will bode well for the Electrolyzer Market growth in the forthcoming years.

What does the Report Include?

The Electrolyzer Market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter's Five Forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Electrolyzer Market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electrolyzer-market-103919





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Hydrogen-Powered Electric Vehicles to Propel Growth

Due to advancement in technology and the growing demand for clean energy sources in the automotive industry, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that are powered by hydrogen are being developed by companies. These EVs are more efficient and do not produce tailpipe emissions. Moreover, they have the ability to achieve longer distance than conventional fuel cell electric vehicles due to their densely packed energy storage. Therefore, the increasing demand for such vehicles is likely to boost the adoption of electrolyzers globally. In addition to this, increasing investment in the APAC region to generate power through renewable sources is expected to contribute to the global electrolyzer market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in November 2020, China commenced work for the construction of a hydrogen plant in the city of Wuhan with an investment of about USD 290 million to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy in the country.

SEGMENTATION:

Power Plants Segment to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on application, the power plants segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront backed by increasing adoption of hydrogen power plants across the automotive industry to reduce the emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Across Industries to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest global electrolyzer market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for hydrogen across several industries such as petrochemicals, automotive, glass purification, and others in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The Electrolyzer Market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the stringent zero-emission rule that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced electrolyzers from the automotive sector in the region.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electrolyzer-market-103919





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Prominent Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global Electrolyzer Market is fragmented by the presence of major players that are striving to maintain a stronghold by acquiring other small companies to expand their electrolyzer portfolio, Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as facility expansion, collaboration, and partnership to gain a competitive edge over their rivals in the highly competitive market.

Industry Development:

June 2020 - Plug Power Inc., announced the acquisition of United Hydrogen Group Inc. and Giner ELX that are actively engaged in the production, liquefaction, and distribution of hydrogen in North America. The acquisition is likely to strengthen Plug Power's position in the region and aid in expansion of its footprint.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Electrolyzer Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

Erredue SpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXi HuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)





Quick Buy - Electrolyzer Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103919





Table Of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electrolyzer Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Electrolyzer Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer PEM Electrolyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Power Plants Steel Plants Electronics & Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's Power to Gas Others Electrolyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Electrolyzer Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer PEM Electrolyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Power Plants Steel Plants Electronics & Photovoltaics Industrial Gases Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's Power to Gas Others Electrolyzer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S. Canada







TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electrolyzer-market-103919





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Gasification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Feedstock (Coal, Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biomass/Waste), By Application (Chemical, Liquid Fuel, Power, and Gaseous Fuel), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fuel Dispenser Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Petrol/Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, and Others), By Dispenser System (Submersible System and Suction System), By Flow Meter (Mechanical and Electronic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Function Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Analog and Digital), By Output Frequency (Up to 50 Mhz, 50–100 Mhz, and Above 100 Mhz), By Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communication and Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By Power Output (0.5–1 MW, 1–2 MW, 2–5 MW, 5–10 MW, and 10–20 MW), By Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogeneration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Oilfield Integrity Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Management Type (Monitoring System, Data Management, Corrosion Management, Planning, and Predictive Maintenance & Inspection), By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Onshore and Offshore Aerospace) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-electrolyzer-market-10504



