Miller Mendel files a patent infringement lawsuit against Washington County Sheriff's Office for use of infringing Guardian Alliance Technologies software

SEATTLE, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 1, 2021, attorneys for Miller Mendel filed a second patent infringement lawsuit related to use of the Guardian Alliance Technologies background investigation software. The complaint in the most recent lawsuit, filed in Oregon Federal District Court, alleges Washington County Sheriff's Office infringes on Miller Mendel's U.S. Patent 10,043,188 B2 , through its use of the Guardian Alliance Technologies background investigation software. Miller Mendel believes based on records it has obtained that the Washington County Sheriff's Office knew of Miller Mendel's patent and proceeded forward nevertheless, which Miller Mendel contends constitutes willful infringement of Miller Mendel's patent rights.



In 2018, attorneys for Miller Mendel filed the first patent infringement lawsuit . The lawsuit was filed against Oklahoma City Police Department for their use of Guardian Alliance Technologies background investigation software. Since filing the lawsuit against Oklahoma City, Guardian Alliance Technologies, through their legal counsel, sought to challenge the ‘188 Patent in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through a petition for Inter Partes Review. Guardian Alliance Technologies contended the ‘188 Patent was not valid. The USPTO judges who heard the case denied Guardian Alliance Technologies' petition. Miller Mendel maintains confidence that its patents are valid and were correctly issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, after, in the case of the ‘188 Patent, a 39-month examination process.

To read more about Guardian Alliance Technologies' failed attempts to invalidate Miller Mendel's patents, click here .

Miller Mendel has also filed a complaint in Oklahoma Federal District Court against Guardian Alliance Technologies for defamation. Miller Mendel is confident it will prevail in its effort to enforce its intellectual property/patent rights and further safeguard its patents, as well as a secure successful verdict for defamation against Guardian Alliance Technologies.

Miller Mendel will continue to take enforcement action for patent infringement against additional parties, as necessary to protect its intellectual property rights.





Miller Mendel Contact: Tyler Miller tjm@MillerMendel.com